Brad Pitt Sports Small Ponytail While Out and About in Beverly Hills

Brad Pitt is living by that long hair, don't care mantra. The Oscar-winning actor was spotted leaving an office building in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

Pitt sported a small ponytail as he helped load up a vehicle with camera equipment following a six-hour meeting. The Babylon star was also seen wearing distressed jeans, a khaki coat and white sneakers.

The Hollywood heartthrob was sure to keep his face mask on as he made his way around the parking garage, putting a tripod and large light into the black SUV. It appears Pitt was working on a project, although it's unclear which one.

Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, ET reported that Pitt is set to join Sandra Bullock in the Sony action movie Bullet Train.

Bullock's casting in Bullet Train comes about two months after ET learned that Bad Bunny had joined the ensemble cast, which also includes Logan Lerman, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji.

David Leitch is set to direct the project. The script -- based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka -- was written by Zak Olkewicz.

