Brad Pitt Shows Off His Tattoos While Snorkeling With Rocker Flea

Brad Pitt fans haven't seen the actor this shirtless since that rooftop scene in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

The 57-year-old star is kicking off 2021 in Turks and Caicos with his pal, Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea, and was spotted on a boat heading off to do some snorkeling. In the pic, Pitt looks ready to dive in while sporting his goggles and swim trunks. The shirtless father of six's multiple tattoos are also on display.

Pitt and Flea appear to be in the same germ circle amid the coronavirus pandemic as they were also spotted together back in May when the Oscar winner was seen checking out the 58-year-old musician's motorcycle in Malibu, California.

Between his award show wins, his volunteering, his cameo on Saturday Night Live and his multiple reunions with Jennifer Aniston, Pitt made 2020 all the more bearable -- and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for 2021!

Here's a look back at ET's favorite moments from the last decade with the A-list actor.

