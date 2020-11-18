Brad Pitt is giving back to families in need. The 56-year-old actor spent a day handing out boxes of groceries to low-income families in South Central Los Angeles last week.

Pitt, dressed down in jeans, a white T-shirt and black-and-red flannel, dutifully continued his volunteer work as paparazzi snapped pics. The Oscar winner, who casually chatted with other volunteers during breaks, followed CDC guidelines amid the recent coronavirus surge across the United States. Pitt wore a mask and gloves during his outing and kept social distance.

Coleman-Raynor

The actor has appeared to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and even offered his thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in April.

While portraying Fauci on Saturday Night Live, Pitt broke character, delivering a message straight to the immunologist.

"Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said, with genuine solemnity. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families, for being on the front line."

See more on Pitt in the video below.

