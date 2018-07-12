Brad Pitt Still Prioritizing Make It Right Foundation After Report Claims New Orleans Homes Are Falling Apart

Brad Pitt is definitely still taking his responsibilities towards his non-profit organization, Make It Right, seriously, sources tell ET.

Pitt started the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 to aid in the environmentally friendly rebuilding of New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area in 2005. But a new Daily Mail report claims that the foundation only built 100 homes after its promise to build 150, and that many of the homes that were built are in poor condition with "roofs caving in, wood rotting and walls collapsing."

However, one source tells ET that the foundation has already been taking steps to fix issues in homes that are experiencing problems.

“After the 10-year anniversary of Katrina, the Make It Right leaders conducted an internal review to make sure they were meeting their high standards," the source says. "Steps are being taken to remedy issues in homes that did not meet these standards.”

“This is a totally normal process, as with any organization, specifically one working on construction of homes," the source continues. "There are bound to be some problems and challenges, but Make It Right is working to remedy any issues. The foundation tries to deal privately and respectfully with all homeowners and members of the community and towards those goals, this particular home is being rebuilt in direct coordination with the owner. There are issues that need to be addressed, but the MIR team is committed to making things right.”

As for the allegation that the 54-year-old actor hasn't been seen in the Lower Ninth Ward in years, a second source says that Pitt has actually consistently visited New Orleans. The source says Pitt has also personally donated millions to the cause.

“Brad has consistently visited New Orleans several times over the past few years, including earlier this year, and continues to make the organization a priority from wherever he may be in the world," the source says. "In addition to personally being there, he continues to dedicate significant time and financial support to this project."

"This is an ongoing project for both Make It Right and for Brad -- who has personally donated his time and millions of his own dollars -- to ensure the community is revitalized and the project continues as scheduled,” the source adds. “Unlike others, he has poured more time and resources into fixing things, not less, and he never ran away.”

ET spoke to Pitt in 2007 about the foundation and why it's so important to him. Make It Right enlisted the help of architects like Frank Gehry and Shigeru Ban, and aimed to build eco-friendly, green homes that were affordable, but also carried personal touches from the homeowners who were allowed input in the design process.

"These are families like yours and mine, who have been left in limbo," Pitt told ET. "That's what this is designed to do. It's a practical way to get people in homes."

"We are people who are very fortunate, and if we can share a little of that, I think there's no greater gift," he added.

