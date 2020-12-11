Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train': Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has hit the set of Brad Pitt's latest movie. ET has learned that an asymptomatic crew person tested positive for the virus on the Los Angeles set of Pitt's upcoming thriller, Bullet Train.

In accordance with union protocol and the studio’s commitment to being extra cautious, the handful of cast and crew who had contact with the crew member went home and continued to be tested, ET has learned.Variety, who first broke the story, reports that Pitt was one of those who had been in contact with the crew member.

There have been no additional positive tests at this point, and production is continuing uninterrupted, ET has learned.

Last month, ET reported that Lady Gaga is in talks to star alongside Pitt in the film, which is based on Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka, and was adapted for the big screen by Zak Olkewicz.

Pitt will play Ladybug in the Sony Pictures film, while Joey King is set to portray Prince and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be Tangerine. Michael Shannon is also set to star in the movie.

The action thriller, which will be directed by David Leitch, is about five assassins who, while aboard a fast-moving bullet train in Tokyo, find out their missions have something in common.

Watch the video below for more on Pitt.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Wants 50/50 Custody of Six Children With Angelina Jolie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Lady Gaga Is in Talks to Star Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt Delivers Groceries to Families in South Central LA

Angelina Jolie Is Denied Request to Remove Judge in Divorce Case

Related Gallery