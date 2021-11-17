Bradley Cooper is finally addressing his and Lady Gaga's much talked-about performance of "Shallow" during the 2019 Oscars. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Gaga's critically acclaimed performance in A Star Is Born and opened up about their Oscars duet, which had some fans speculating that their on-screen romance was off-screen as well due to their obvious chemistry.

According to THR, Cooper says they were definitely acting during their Oscars duet, and that he had planned the intimate performance to feel like a scene from the movie in order to help ease his own nervousness about singing live.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper explains. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

The 46-year-old actor has nothing but praise for 35-year-old Gaga when it comes to being her director and co-star, particularly, her commitment to playing rising singer Ally Maine.

"A Star Is Born is such a specific thing, and there was always a meta element to the project," he says. "She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it's just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level.'"

Back in 2019, Gaga herself shut down romance rumors between her and Cooper during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly," she said of the romance speculation. "I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love."

"We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars," she continued. "We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out -- it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"

