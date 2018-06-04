Bradley Cooper to Co-Executive Produce 'Stand Up To Cancer' 10th Anniversary Special

Bradley Cooper is returning to co-executive produce the biennial, star-studded Stand Up To Cancer telecast, which will air Sept. 7.

The event, which is held every other year, is designed to raise funds to help further and accelerate cutting-edge cancer research and treatments. The organization this year is celebrating 10 years of helping those in need and has raised more than $480 million toward its programs, which have helped lead to the FDA approval of five new cancer treatments.

Cooper produced the 2016 telecast as well, where he opened up about his father's battle with lung cancer before he passed away in 2011. He also partnered with Stand Up to Cancer last year for a powerful ad campaign in partnership with American Airlines.

"My hope is that one day every person fighting cancer will receive the full support they need to maintain their quality of life from the day of diagnosis to the end of their treatment, regardless of economic or social status," he said during the 2016 telecast.

In a preview of this year's event, Cooper sits down with leukemia survivor Mitch Carbon, who was terminally ill until he and his family learned about a new type of cancer treatment featured during the 2014 Stand Up to Cancer event. During that telecast, the organization highlighted Emily Whitehead, the first pediatric patient to receive a treatment called CAR T-cell therapy.

"Without that information, I probably wouldn't have been saved," Carbon says. "My mom found everything after seeing Emily's story."

Past events have been supported heavily by hundreds of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Tom Hanks and Celine Dion.

In a statement, Cooper said that he is proud to return this year to continue the organization's efforts.

“It was truly inspiring to be part of the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer telecast and to stand beside Mitch Carbon, whose life was saved by participating in a clinical trial,” Cooper said. “I am proud to return as co-executive producer to highlight the ten years of impact Stand Up To Cancer has made in cancer research.”

The Stand Up to Cancer telecast will air Friday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, 7:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, several cable channels including HBO, Showtime, TNT and WGN, and on-demand on Hulu.

For a look back at the 2016 Stand Up for Cancer telecast, watch the video below.

