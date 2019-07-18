Amy Landecker is officially Mrs. Whitford!

On Thursday, the 49-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of her resting her head on Bradley Whitford's shoulder as they posed with their two dogs. Landecker is wearing a casual sundress in the pic while the 59-year-old actor is sporting a crisp white shirt, a dark jacket and gray slacks.

"Of Bradley. #eloped," Landecker captioned the pic.

Whitford and Landecker's famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section of the post.

"Ahhhh! Congratulations," Private Practice star Kate Walsh wrote.

"So much YAAAAASSSSS," UnREAL actress Constance Zimmer exclaimed.

Whitford and Landecker's Handmaid's Tale co-star Madeline Brewer also responded: "I. Love. You. Both. 💗💗💗" Their other Handmaid's co-star Max Minghella reacted too with a series of heart emojis.

The Newsroom star Thomas Sadoski further congratulated the bride, writing: "YES GIRL."

Big Little Lies actor Adam Scott appeared surprised by the news, responding: "Holy sh**! Congrats!!!"

Other celebs to send well wishes included Mandy Moore, Krysten Ritter and Anna Camp.

Whitford also broke the news on Twitter, and jokingly referenced his and Landecker's Handmaid's Tales characters. "In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled," he wrote.

In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled. pic.twitter.com/iPZtzCGbob — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 18, 2019

The couple broke the news of their engagement at the 2018 Oscars, though fans of the actors did notice that Landecker was wearing an engagement ring at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier that year.

Whitford was previously married to Jane Kaczmarek from 1992 to 2010, while Landecker was the wife of Jackson Lynch until 2011.

The newlyweds -- who have been together since 2015 -- both starred on Transparent, with Landecker playing Sarah Pfefferman on the Amazon series while Whitford portrayed Magnus Hirschfeld from 2014 to 2015. Transparent creator, Jill Soloway, also congratulated the couple on Instagram, simply writing: "Wheeee!!!!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

