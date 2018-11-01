The real-life Brady Bunch house is going to be getting a facelift from the help of theProperty Brothers and a slew of other HGTV stars, for an all-new home improvement series, A Very Brady Renovation.

To commemorate the beginning of the renovations, the original stars of the series -- Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) -- reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years outside the iconic North Hollywood property, where they opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about the experience.

"We're just trying to get acclimated to what it's like inside because it literally doesn't resemble the set at all," Williams admitted.

While the house served as the Brady family's abode for exterior establishing shots, every interior scene was shot on a soundstage in Burbank. One of the main goals of the renovation is to add 2,000 square feet to the home's original footprint and redo the inside to evoke the nostalgic '70s kitsch of the Brady family's home from the show.

"We're trying to reimagine how you can take this house and turn it into that house," Williams said. "So I think I'm going to have special attention given to Mike's den. I have some groovy ideas for that."

Among Williams' decor concepts are "beaded curtains, for sure, and a lava lamp has go to go in there. And then the swirling colored lamp going around [the room]."

Williams also wants them to pay attention to the house's attic since his character "moved in there for a while." However, he also joked about the show's lack of continuity means they'll have to "reconcile a couple of things" with that space.

"In one episode, we were referring to the attic as being three inches tall. In another one, I was moving in," Williams recalled. "So we're going to have to sort through all those memories."

As for the actual renovations themselves, most of the work is being spearheaded by a collective made up of Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, Restored by the Fords' Leanne and Steve Ford, Hidden Potentials' Jasmine Roth and Flea Market Flip's Lara Spencer.

With an all-star team of HGTV personalities like that, there's a lot of optimism about making the crazy dream of recreating the inside of the Brady house a reality.

"This is a split level home, and the Brady Bunch house was a two story home [on the show]," Jonathan told ET's Kevin Frazier.

"We're not going to change the look of the front of the house," Drew added. "But, when you're inside, it will be two stories, with the stairs."

"It's going to take a lot of work,[but] we've got the dream team here, and all the Bradys," Starsiak told ET. "We're going to figure it out!"

"Not everything is [going to be] exactly where it was [on the show," Starsiak explained, "[but] for the most part all the aesthetics are going to be right on."

As for Laine, she's has no doubt that the show is going to be able to achieve everything they set out to with this new endeavor. "We're magical," she said, smiling.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere September 2019.

