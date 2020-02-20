Rebel Wilson has quite the experience on Brain Games.

The Isn't It Romantic star joins host Keegan-Michael Key and mentalist Lior Suchard on the upcoming episode of National Geographic's series, airing Monday. ET has an exclusive clip from Wilson's appearance, in which Suchard shocks her by detailing one of her past dates.

"You're going to think of a date, but you don't tell me any information. Just think it in your mind," Suchard begins.

"Alright, so just to let you know," Wilson replies. "I can't think of anyone, I'm like, maybe, currently involved with."

Suchard tells her it's OK, as long as it's someone from her past. He soon begins to reveal details about her romantic outing that she can't believe he knows. Check out the full clip in the player above.

Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Pounds in 4 Days on 'Cats' Set (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Pounds in 4 Days on 'Cats' Set (Exclusive)

Wilson's episode also features the actress exploring the power of the subconscious when it comes to falling in love. She's also pairs off with potential partners who have a surprising thing in common and takes on the Gauntlet, an obstacle course designed to test mental strength and agility.

The reboot of Nat Geo’s Emmy-nominated series adds a Hollywood twist to its classic mind-bending format by challenging the world’s biggest celebrities to realize their exceptional brain power through fun and highly entertaining interactive games, illusions and social experiments.

Rebel Wilson's episode of Brain Games airs Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m/8 p.m. C on National Geographic.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

James Corden and Rebel Wilson Poke Fun at 'Cats' During 2020 Oscars

Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Rebel Wilson's Awkward Prince Harry Joke at the BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Pounds During 4 Days of Filming on 'Cats'

Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Loves Putting Her Body on the Line for Comedy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery