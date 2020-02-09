James Corden and Rebel Wilson have a sense of humor about their critically panned film, Cats.

Corden and Wilson presented the Oscar for Best Visual Effects on Sunday and during the ceremony, surprisingly dressed up as cats to present the award. The two hilariously poked fun at themselves onstage, with Corden noting, "Nobody understands better than us the importance of good visual effects.”

The star-studded audience clearly enjoyed the bit -- which included Corden and Wilson playing with the mic stand as if they were cats -- with the camera cutting to Bradley Cooper and Al Pacino laughing.

"Nobody understands better than us the importance of good visual effects.” Cats cast presenting the #Oscars for Best Visual Effects 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZXcYhYbZbG — Oscars 2020 (@TheAwards2020) February 10, 2020

Corden and Wilson were just two members of Cats' ensemble cast, which included Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judy Dench, Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo. The film, which was directed by Tom Hooper and based on the renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, got less than stellar reviews and was panned by many on social media.

ET spoke with Wilson in December about the film, and she talked about the intense filming experience.

"I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days," Wilson recalled. "One, because there's a lot of physicality... but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down. These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film... So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable."

Wilson's co-star, Robbie Fairchild, also spoke with ET about the use of CGI in the film.

"This is the first time they've used technology where it's your full CGI body on screen, and they're actually using your face from the footage of the film," he noted. "That's why it's so revolutionary, because usually when you see a CGI character, they're full-computer. Tom wanted to see emotion and reaction to something, very human that you don't get from a computer."

Watch the video below for more:

Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Pounds in 4 Days on 'Cats' Set (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Cats' Movie Backlash: 'No Complaints'

'Cats' Movie Explained: Breaking Down the Cast, the Plot and Taylor Swift's 'Beautiful Ghosts'

Taylor Swift and 'Cats' Cast Attend Cat School Led by Co-Star James Corden

Related Gallery