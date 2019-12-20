Cat school might just be better than Cats itself! On Thursday's The Late Late Show, host and Cats star James Corden helps his Cats co-stars, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward, train in the ways of felines at "Cat School."

The spoof is a take on the actual cat school the cast attended to learn animal mannerisms for the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical. Corden took charge of the activities much to the dismay of his co-stars.

"I don't know why Tom [Hooper] has chosen James to be head cat," Swift says of the decision made by the film's director. "He's already pretty annoying and this is only going to make him worse."

Similarly, Wilson seems annoyed by Corden, saying, "So what breed of cat would James Corden be? Ummm, I think I'd call him a total dick."

During their training, the group chases lasers, practices going through a cat door, and even laps milk out of a giant saucer.

"I was just recently named Artist of the Decade but after people see me lap up milk from that giant saucer, I'm pretty sure they'll take that away," a concerned Swift quips.

When Derulo asks Corden where he can use the restroom, he points him to a giant litter box.

"In hindsight I should have asked him what kind of bathroom break he needed," Corden says as Derulo kicks the litter over. "That backfired."

Finally Andrew Lloyd Weber, who wrote the music for the acclaimed musical, named Hudson "Best in Show" at cat school.

"I can't believe it. I won an Oscar for Dreamgirls, and now I've won best in show for being a cat," Hudson jokes. "I mean, where do I go from here?"

Cats hit theaters on Friday and ET got an exclusive interview with Swift on what actual cat school was like and the surprising way her own pets influenced the film. Check it out:

'Cats': Taylor Swift on the Surprising Way Her Own Cats Influenced the Movie! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Praises Taylor Swift's 'Cats' Movie as Her 'Christmas Present From the Universe'

Watch Taylor Swift and 'Cats' Cast Perform 'Memory' With Trash Cans, Brooms and Buckets (Exclusive)

'Cats': Taylor Swift on the Surprising Way Her Own Cats Influenced the Film! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery