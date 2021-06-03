It was a family affair for Brandi Glanville's son Mason's 18th birthday. Glanville took to Instagram to share a sweet snap from his birthday celebration alongside her ex, Eddie Cibrian, with whom she shares Mason, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes.

"Happy Birthday Mason Glanville😀 💗It’s my birthday too. I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today💗💗 this is literally the busiest month of my life💗💗💗," Glanville wrote alongside the family photo.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a separate birthday tribute to Mason, calling him her "baby boy."

"Happy Birthday Mason! You may legally be an adult now but you’ll always be my baby boy💗💗I love you so much," she the captioned photo of her and her son.

Both Cibrian and Rimes also celebrated Mason on their respective social media pages.

It’s been more than a decade since Glanville and Cibrian split up in the wake of his affair with the singer. Cibrian and Rimes will soon celebrate 10 years of marriage, and Glanville told ET in April that their big, blended family is finally in a great place.

"This took time and 10 years," the reality TV star noted. "And I think that LeAnn grew up a lot, and I know that I've grown a lot. We just we've grown up. We're not little brats anymore."

Glanville says she and Rimes have bonded over co-parenting the sons she shares with Cibrian, Mason and Jake, 14.

"We're, like, girly girls, we talk about everything and it's all fine and great," she said. "Honestly, there's no weirdness, there's no awkwardness. The kids are super happy when we're all together and it's finally good."

"She went through some stuff and with anxiety and went to some rehab, and she's just a totally different person than the person I met at the beginning that was poking me a lot and then getting me to be super b**chy," she added. "She's not that way anymore. I'm not really that way anymore either. I really don't like to fight. I don't, but I will. I'm not a wallflower. And if someone makes me mad, they're going to know."

