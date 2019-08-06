Brandon Jenner Expecting Twins With Girlfriend Cayley Stoker

Brandon Jenner is going to be a dad again -- twice!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner told People with his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, that they're expecting twins early next year. The happy news comes just days after Jenner and his ex-wife, Leah Felder, agreed to the terms of their divorce. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Eva.

"We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester," Jenner tells the outlet. "We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!"

"Our families are thrilled. It’s wonderful news," Jenner, who also reveals that they've decided not to find out the sex of the babies, adds.

After learning of their growing family, Jenner and Stoker, along with Felder, told little Eva together and were thrilled by her reaction.

"Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy," Jenner shares. "She’s super excited to be a big sister."

As for his post-divorce relationship with Felder, Jenner says it's all amicable.

"Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible," he says. "It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it."

Jenner and Felder, who first met in middle school, announced their split back in September 2018 after six years together.

"It is with love in our hearts that we feel its time to share some personal news with you all," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever."

"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each others lives -- as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the former couple added. "There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, vey [sic] much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love."

