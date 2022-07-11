BravoCon is back! After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the fan convention for all things Bravo returns to New York City for its second outing this October -- and ET has all the details of what fans can expect (so far), plus how to get their hands on tickets!

BravoCon’s star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences kick off on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Javits Center in NYC, running through Sunday, Oct. 16. Bravo promises the 2022 convention will return "bigger than ever" with more than 100 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend. Read on below to see who is set to be there, with more names to be confirmed before the big event!

Fans can expect more than 60 live events featuring stars from the Below Deck franchise, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and -- of course -- all things Real Housewives. Plus, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five episodes over the course of the weekend, including the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, highlighting the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history. Those episodes will all film at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Bravo Bazaar shopping experience also returns, along with intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations. BravoCon will also host various cast and executive producer panels from the network's biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming series!

BravoCon three-day tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2022.com (tickets for the 2019 'con sold out in 60 seconds!). Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP. Guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets will receive access of Peacock Premium to binge watch all the Bravo they want before and after the weekend.

Here's who is set to be there:

BELOW DECK ADVENTURE

Captain Kerry Titheradge



BELOW DECK CARIBBEAN

Captain Lee Rosbach

Chef Rachel Hargrove



BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN

Captain Sandy Yawn

Courtney Veale

Mzi “Zee” Dempers



BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

Captain Gary King

Captain Glenn Shephard

Daisy Kelliher



BRAVO KIDS

Albie Manzo

Brooks Marks

Chris Manzo

Frankie Catania

Gia Giudice



BRAVO SIGNIFICANT OTHERS

Dr. Bill Aydin

Evan Goldschneider

Frank Catania

Joe Benigno

Joe Gorga



FAMILY KARMA

Anisha Ramakrishna

Amrit Kapai

Bali Chainani

Brian Benni

Monica Vaswani

Nicholas Kouchoukos

Richa Sadana

Rish Karam

Vishal Parvani



GALLEY TALK

Kate Chastain



LEGACY HOUSEWIVES

Caroline Manzo

Cynthia Bailey



MARRIED TO MEDICINE

Anila Sajja

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Toya Bush-Harris

Quad Webb



MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES

Josh Flagg



PROJECT RUNWAY

Elaine Welteroth



SHAHS OF SUNSET

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Merecedes Javid



SOUTHERN CHARM

Austen Kroll

Craig Conover

Kathryn Dennis

Leva Bonaparte

Madison LeCroy

Marcie Hobbs

Naomie Olindo

Olivia Flowers

Patricia Altschul

Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green



SUMMER HOUSE

Amanda Batula

Andrea Denver

Carl Radke

Ciara Miller

Danielle Olivera

Kyle Cooke

Lindsay Hubbard

Luke Gulbranson

Mya Allen

Paige DeSorbo



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Sanya Richards-Ross



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Dorit Kemsley

Erika Girardi

Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

Caroline Brooks

Caroline Stanbury

Chanel Ayan

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Lesa Milan Hall

Nina Ali



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

Adriana de Moura

Alexia Nepola

Dr. Nicole Martin

Julia Lemigova

Larsa Pippen

Lisa Hochstein

Marysol Patton



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

Dolores Catania

Jackie Goldschneider

Jennifer Aydin

Margaret Josephs

Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC

Ashley Darby

Gizelle Bryant

Karen Huger

Mia Thornton

Robyn Dixon

Wendy Osefo



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY

Heather Gay

Lisa Barlow

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB

Brandi Glanville

Dorinda Medley

Jill Zarin

Phaedra Parks

Tamra Judge

Taylor Armstrong

Vicki Gunvalson



VANDERPUMP RULES

James Kennedy

Katie Maloney

Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz



WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen

Daryn Carp



