Reality TV fans, start your engines.

The Bravo Network announced on Wednesday that, this fall, they are hosting the first-ever BravoCon in New York. The event will be a massive gathering celebrating all of the network's beloved properties including Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Southern Charm, Project Runway, The Real Housewives and much more. The convention will run from Nov. 15-17.

Attendees at the convention will enjoy "live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and Bravolebrities," according to a press release.

On top of all that, a very special edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will be filmed on the premises in front of attendees.

"You asked, @BravoTV answered!" the 50-year-old talk show host tweeted alongside a graphic promoting the event. "See you guys at #BravoCon."

"Bravo's passionate fandom is on a level that's rarely seen outside of sports and superheroes," Ellen Stone, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids, said in a statement. "We're fortunate to have such loyal fans who come to us for larger-than-life talent and series that are the gold standard in unscripted television. We never take that for granted, and we can't wait to show them what we have in store."

Specifics on the venue, as well as who will be performing, appearing and more will be announced when tickets for BravoCon go on sale this summer.

