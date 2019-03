Porsha Williams is a mom!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has given birth to her first child with fiance Dennis McKinley, her younger sister confirmed on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The couple's daughter, named PJ, was born at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long, according to People.

Williams and McKinley announced her pregnancy in September. In October, the pair announced their engagement and revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

During an interview with ET in November, fellow RHOA star Kandi Burruss teased the current season of the hit Bravo show -- and said that because of William's pregnancy, she was going to let some drama go.

“I would say it's a roller coaster between she and I,” Burruss, 42, said of her relationship with Williams. “I feel like when the season started out, she and I... I didn't know what to expect. You know, I didn't know if we were gonna be cool, if we weren't.”

Burruss revealed that she "knew some things" about 42-year-old McKinley, but decided to keep it to herself after Williams announced her pregnancy.

“After finding out that they were going to have a family together, at that point, it was kinda like, you know what? Does it even matter anymore for me to share this?” she said. “I don't want to hurt her in any way, you know? Especially while she's carrying a new baby. So, at that point, I was just like, you know what? I guess I'll just keep any other tea to myself... at this point.”

