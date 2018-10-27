Pregnant Porsha Williams Announces the Sex of Her Baby

Porsha Williams is having a baby girl!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the news with friends, family and fans during her gender reveal party on Saturday. Williams, who announced she was expecting her first child with Dennis McKinley last month, teased the the sex of her baby on Instagram on Friday.

"💏!! Can’t believe we will know the sex of our baby tomorrow 👶🏾🎉 What do y’all think girl or boy????" the 37-year-old reality star asked her followers. "💙💗#Mommy & Daddy Dress: @swaggboutiqueatl."

Many of Williams' fans guessed she'd be having a baby girl, and they were right.

On Saturday, Williams and her fiance found out they were having a daughter when a sea of pink erupted from confetti poppers at her gender reveal party.

In addition to becoming a mom, Williams will also soon become a wife, as she revealed her engagement news with fans earlier this month.

Fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore is also expecting her first child. Find out more on her pregnancy in the video below.

