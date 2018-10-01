Another Real Housewife is off the market!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is engaged to boyfriend Dennis McKinley.

The exciting news was announced on the 37-year-old TV personality’s Instagram account, where she first revealed images from an engagement photo shoot in which she proudly shows off her huge new rock as McKinley plants a kiss on her cheek.

“I said YES…,” she captioned the sweet photo, along with the engagement ring, rose and prayer-hands emojis.

Williams followed that up with a photo of her beau actually putting the ring on her finger and another that showcases her baby bump in a bright pink dress as she cradles a bouquet of roses while her new fiance stands proudly nearby.

As fans know, Williams revealed to fans that she and McKinley are expecting their first child together just last month. However, the fellow Housewives learned the news at a gathering months ago, which is briefly shown in a recently released promo for the next season of the show. However, not everyone is ecstatic about McKinley.

“He just cut his ex off a couple weeks ago,” her sister, Lauren, tells Porsha later.

The new clip also hints at Eva Marcille’s upcoming wedding to politician Mike K. Sterling and Nene Leakes’ husband, Gregg’s, battle with cancer.

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Congrats, Porsha and Dennis!

