“Most people’s vaginas and they penises ain’t exclusive, honey.”

And just like that, Porsha Williams has gifted us another instantly iconic phrase on The Real Housewives of Atlanta -- and ET has your exclusive first look at the moment the phrase was born. Porsha and Kandi Burruss meet up to hash out Porsha’s hurt feelings after Kandi talked to other women in the group about Porsha’s then-boyfriend, now-fiance, Dennis McKinley, instead of just sharing what she had heard with Porsha.

If you need a refresher, Kandi questioned whether Dennis’ intentions with Porsha were good after learning that he had recently been connected with multiple women in the area, including at least one who seemingly overlapped with when he started dating Porsha. On top of that, she learned that Dennis has a habit of tattooing the ladies in his life’s names on his body -- including Porsha’s name.

“In the past, our issue was, you didn’t want people talking about what they heard,” Porsha tells Kandi. “I would’ve felt like you woulda automatically thought you would’ve automatically known that you, coming back into the relationship, wouldn’t be talking about what you heard.”

“But it didn’t come straight to me, Kandi,” she adds. “You sat and had a conversation about what has been put on my man’s body to three other chicks, without me even being there! And minus me and you even having a one-on-one conversation, period, about him. You see what I’m saying?”

Watch the heated lunch date here:

“In most situations, if somebody tattoos a person’s name on them or whatever, whatever, you take it as in, this really means something,” Kandi tells Porsha. “But if you find out that person had been doing that a lot with different other people, it’s like, well, OK, maybe I shouldn’t jump so quickly to think, OK, this is gonna be as serious as he’s portraying it to be, because his skin ain’t exclusive.”

“Most people’s vaginas and they penises ain’t exclusive, honey,” Porsha fires back.

“Yeah, but… we don’t tattoo everybody’s name on us that we done had sex with, so...” Kandi counters, before Porsha, somewhat confusingly, claps back with, “But, who cares? If that’s his [thing] is getting your name tattooed on [him] to get you to fall head over heels, that’s his [thing]. I could care less.”

Kandi explained why she didn’t go straight to Porsha with the information when she chatted with ET at the start of the season.

“In my mind, I was trying to figure out, uh... do I have these conversations with her?” Kandi recalled. “With the group? 'Cause, you know, we all discuss everybody's new men on the show, new man, whatever. And I just, I just went back-and-forth on that with myself, because OK, we're already in a shaky place, but at the same time, this is what we do on the show -- we talk about the new guys.”

“After finding out that they were going to have a family together, at that point, it was kinda like, you know what? Does it even matter anymore for me to share this?” she continued. “I don't want to hurt her in any way, you know? Especially while she's carrying a new baby. So, at that point, I was just like, you know what? I guess I'll just keep any other tea to myself... at this point.”

Watch the whole ordeal play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Is Shamari DeVoe? Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Share What You Need to Know (Exclusive)

‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Open Up About Their ‘Love Story, Not Storyline’ (Exclusive)

Pregnant 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Hospitalized Two Months Before Her Due Date