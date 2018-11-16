Meet Atlanta’s newest peach holder, Shamari DeVoe.

The 38-year-old singer joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, and her co-stars say viewers won’t know what hit them once she steps on screen.

“She's definitely a bomb, honey!” NeNe Leakes teases. “I can tell you that. She comes in, that little package got a lot inside. She says a lot. And does a lot.”

Shamari made quite the first impression on fans in the season 11 trailer, in which she admits to once being in an open relationship and quips that she’s going to “bite them b***hes,” before making animalistic noises. As Porsha Williams put it in the first look, “She is going to be a wild card.”

“Shamari is... you kinda don't see her coming,” Cynthia Bailey offers. “Like, Shamari is very unexpected and very different for the show in a refreshing way, to me. She's very open. And I use that world boldly.”

“Shamari is a firecracker,” Kandi Burruss explains. “Shamari is a free spirit, she speaks her mind, she's very honest and sometimes she can be a wild child, you know?”

Kandi is Shamari’s connection to the RHOA group, as the two go back to at least 1999, when Kandi wrote the remix for Blaque’s song “808.” Shamari is one of the members of the girl group, who famously appeared as the Compton Clovers in 2000’s Bring It On. Back then, her name was Shamari Fears.

Brandi Williams, Natina Reed and Shamari (Fears) DeVoe attend a 'Teen People' event in 2001. Scott Gries / Getty Images

“We were really cool, like, me, Shamari, her group members,” Kandi shares. “I've known her for a long time. I also know her husband, Ronnie DeVoe, from the group New Edition and [Bell Biv DeVoe]. He performed at my wedding!” “We have a really great relationship, and I was happy when they, you know, became a part of the cast,” she adds.

Viewers will seemingly get to see a lot of Shamari and Ronnie’s dynamic as they raise their 1-year-old twin sons, Ronnie III and Roman.

“She's a little short thing, she's a mom of twin boys, and she has a lot of fire in her,” NeNe says. “She's super fun. I like Shamari a lot. And I think you guys are gonna really enjoy her."

All three co-stars say Shamari is unlike any Housewife we’ve seen before.

“I think she is totally different than anybody else that's been on the show, which is cool,” Kandi admits.

“She's been in -- similar to me, where she already had some career success in her life, she's been in movies, she's been in music or whatever, but now, you know, she's joining reality TV,” Kandi continues. “I keep telling her, I don't know how she's gonna feel once it actually goes on air because, you know, that first show is like a shocker. You know, but I think she'll be fine.”

Get to know Shamari for yourself on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing Sundays at 8 pm. ET on Bravo.

