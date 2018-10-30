Grab a peach and take a twirl, ‘cause The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 taglines are here!

Only ET can reveal the catchphrases Bravo’s southern stars will be slaying all season long, starting with OG NeNe Leakes, who gives a nod to her malfunctioning bun from last season with, “I am the glue for my wig and my family!” It’s a pun, and rings true, as season 11 will follow NeNe and her husband, Gregg, through his cancer battle.

Cynthia Bailey follows that up with, “I age like fine wine, and now, I am ready to chill.” “50 Cynt” is now 51, and settling into a new romance with Fox Sports host Mike Hill that appears to be getting serious, quick.

Then there’s Kandi Burruss, who’s all business with her tagline, “I count my blessings -- and my checks!” This year, Kandi is focused on expanding her Old Lady Gang restaurant into a chain… and possibly her family.

Eva Marcille acknowledges her Top Model past with her first RHOA line, “I live a model life, now I’m ready to be a top wife.” The 34-year-old’s wedding to Michael Sterling was captured by the cameras.

Mom-to-be Porsha Williams celebrates getting on a good path with, “I took a left turn but now, things are just right.” She’s been doubly blessed by new love Dennis McKinley, as they’re currently expecting a baby girland planning a wedding.

Finally, season 11’s other newcomer, Shamari DeVoe, fires this warning shot: “I may be an open book, but that does not mean I am easily read.” The singer, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Blaque, did not look like she came to play in the trailer. Check it out:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s new season premieres Sunday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

