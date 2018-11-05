Pregnant Porsha Williams has been hospitalized.

On Sunday, NeNe Leakes, who co-stars with Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealed that the 37-year-old had been taken to the hospital in an Instagram post. The pic shows Williams' arm in a hospital bed and hooked up to an IV.

"Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine #aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11 🙌🏾," Leakes, 50, captioned the photo.

Leakes appeared on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she didn't mention Williams' hospitalization, but she did open up about their reconciliation last year.

"Porsha and I are like sisters," she said. "We live around the corner from each other. I'm like her big sister. We argued, we're going to argue again.

A source told Us Weekly that Williams was “experiencing extreme pain” due to fibroid complications, before confirming that the baby is doing “fine.”

The hospitalization comes just two months before Williams is set to welcome her baby girl with her fiance, Dennis McKinley. The couple announced their pregnancy in September and their engagement just weeks later.

The news comes after Williams' co-star, Kenya Moore, confirmed over the weekend that she and husband Marc Daly had welcomed a baby girl after she had suffered pregnancy complications.

Earlier this month, ET caught up with fellow RHOA star, Kandi Burruss who teased the current season of the hit Bravo show.

“I would say it's a roller coaster between she and I,” Burruss, 42, said of her relationship with Williams. “I feel like when the season started out, she and I... I didn't know what to expect. You know, I didn't know if we were gonna be cool, if we weren't.”

Burruss revealed that she "knew some things" about 42-year-old McKinley, but decided to keep it to herself after Williams' announced her pregnancy.

“After finding out that they were going to have a family together, at that point, it was kinda like, you know what? Does it even matter anymore for me to share this?” she said. “I don't want to hurt her in any way, you know? Especially while she's carrying a new baby. So, at that point, I was just like, you know what? I guess I'll just keep any other tea to myself... at this point.”

