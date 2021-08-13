It's time to log back into Bravo's Chat Room. The late-night talk show is back for a special two-week run while Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen takes a summer vacation, and only ET can reveal the slew of guest co-hosts joining Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant at the virtual table. The Real Housewives stars are the sole hosts for this new iteration of the series, which originally launched with Below Deck veteran Kate Chastain and Summer House's Hannah Berner as Porsha and Gizelle's co-hosts.

This time around, familiar faces will pop in for one-off episodes to break down the latest in the Bravoverse and beyond: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville (she told ET this was her dream job!), The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow, Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes 'MJ' Javid and The Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney will all guest host an episode.

"Bravo’s Chat Room is BAAACK and I am so excited about it," Gizelle gushes to ET. "We love to talk about everyone’s favorite subject, which is Bravo TV. We are spilling tea and maybe even sharing some behind-the scenes-madness. Make your entire life a whole lot better by tuning in and chatting with us!"

“I am so excited to be back in the Chat Room with Gizelle!" Porsha adds. "We’ve got so much to talk about they've got us on five days a week for two whole weeks. Grab some tea and a napkin because we’re gonna spill all of it."

The guest co-hosts are just as jazzed, with Bravo superfan MJ telling ET, "To say I am OVER the MOON is an UNDERSTATEMENT. Never felt more seen than being given this opportunity for my passion and calling, as the OG self-professed Bravoholic."

Eboni feels the same way, sharing with ET she already has a bottle of champagne chilling for her appearance.

"A, I love to talk," she quips. "B, I adore what Porsha and Gizelle are doing on this show. I actually watched the show and I'm just looking forward to getting their take, because their show went on hiatus as soon as RHONY was started. So, I can't wait to hear what these two queens have to say about RHONY and how it's been going down this season. And also, that's a very fun show, we do cocktails, we play games. I actually love a game. So I'm excited for it."

Bravo's Chat Room's two-week run begins Sunday, Aug. 16, with new episodes airing Sunday through Thursday, wrapping up on Sunday, Aug 29.

