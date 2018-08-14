Toni Braxton and her fiance, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, are the perfect match -- even when they can't understand each other.

ET has an exclusive sneak of this week's episode of Braxton Family Values, in which Toni heads off on a romantic getaway with Birdman to New Orleans. The two sit down for a private meal, but things get tricky when it's time to place their orders.

"B called me the other day, and he asked me to meet with him in New Orleans to relax and forget about work and the wedding. You know, I just want to have fun," Toni explains to the camera.

"I think the great thing about B's and my relationship is that we're the yin and the yang, peanut butter and jelly. We're completely different but we go together. We balance each other. He helps me get in tune with my intuition, I would say. And I think I help him with his softer side," she continues. "You don't always gotta keep it G. It's OK to be human. You don't always have to be a guy, 'Woop woop.' You don't always have to be woop woopin' all the time."

Unfortunately for Toni (and their waiter), Birdman decided to woop woop while ordering. Watch Toni's hilarious reaction in the video player above.

Toni and Birdman got engaged in February, and in March, the songstress couldn't help but gush about their relationship to ET.

"He and I have been friends for a really long time, for, like, 17 years, and it just grew from friendship to more than that," she said. "So you gotta keep your friends close. You never know what can happen."

And while she's taking a break from wedding planning on Braxton Family Values, Toni told ET she already had a couple ideas of what she wanted when she walked down the aisle. "The cake is important… and the dress," she shared. "I'm particular about the dress… I have to find something that's appropriate but sexy at the same time."

Braxton Family Values returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

