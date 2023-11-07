Bre Tiesi is adding context to the comments she made about a hookup with actor Michael B. Jordan on the most recent season of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

The 32-year-old talked with ET following the premiere of season 7, which dropped on the major streaming platform on Nov. 3, and explained how the name-dropping of the Creed and Black Panther star was not her "intention."

In one episode, while talking with castmates Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, Bre implied that she once slept with Jordan, a revelation that came as a shock to her co-stars and millions of fans.

While she did not specify what exactly the extent of their relationship was while talking to the others, she told ET that she did not even think the admission would be broadcast in the first place.

"We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras -- it wasn't a conversation that was technically..." Bre said before stopping abruptly, gesturing to say that she had thought the conversation was off-camera.

"I know better and that's my own fault. I know better," Bre added before asking fans to give her "a little slack" for accidentally admitting something.

The model joined the hit Netflix series in season 6 and told ET that she still considers herself to be a newbie when it comes to reality television and what should and should not be said when there are cameras around.

"I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons but that was in no way me trying to be like 'Oh, I did X, Y and Z.'" she said.

In the scene where the claim about Jordan is made, the cast members are going around a table and discussing their celebrity crushes when Amanza tells the others that she loves Jordan, prompting Bre to respond: "I could do that and I've done that," before adding that she's "slept with" all her favorite celebrities.

"I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn't make it," Bre added. The model is mom to Legendary Love Cannon, 1, who she welcomed with Nick Cannon in July 2022.

"You know, there's other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show," she shared. "Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn't, doesn't. But also, that wasn't my intention."

When asked what "era of Michael B. Jordan" the hookup occurred in, the real estate agent shied away and played coy with ET.

"We're not going to get into that too much," she said while laughing.

In terms of a potential return for season 8 -- which Netflix has yet to announce -- Bre says she will most likely end up sitting it out as she is more focused on her career goal and getting her "bag" elsewhere.

"I love Jason, I love the girls, I love all of that but at the end of the day I'm about my bag," the mom said, adding that if she is going to face criticism in life regardless of how she earns money, she might as well go where she is paid more.

All seven seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: