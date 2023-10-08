Bre Tiesi helped Nick Cannon ring in his birthday!

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share footage from Cannon's early morning birthday celebration.

"Happy birthday to our favorite human ever! @nickcannon we love you so much!!!!," Tiesi wrote over a video of red, yellow, black and gold balloons.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In the next slide, Cannon smiles as he holds their 1-year-old son Legendary on his shoulders, while Tiesi smiles next to them, as they all stand in the center of the balloons.

Tiesi ended her birthday tribute with a picture of Cannon smiling while he looks at his Iron Man-themed birthday cake.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

The realtor's post for the father of her child came after they attended a friend's event together. On Saturday, Tiesi shared some sweet moments of her, Cannon and Legendary from a friend's gender reveal party.

In one video, Tiesi pans out to a balcony with a view overlooking the ocean, where Cannon and Legendary are sitting enjoying a sweet moment.

"The best view I ever had," she wrote over the video.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi, 32, and Cannon welcomed their first child together in June 2022. Since, the pair have taken to social media to share comedic videos poking fun at their unconventional relationship.

Over the summer, Tiesi spoke to ET about how she and Cannon manage parenting amid his other children and multiple jobs.

"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about -- but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," Tiesi told ET at Legendary's birthday celebration. "So, it's not a set schedule, we don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I'm very happy. He's very supportive."

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 11 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell as well as Beautiful, 9 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 2, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon shares Halo, 8 months with Alyssa Scott. The pair also welcomed their late son Zen together. His youngest is Onyx, 11 months, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole.

