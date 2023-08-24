Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi bring the laughs in a new comedy short. In the skit, Cannon and Tiesi joke about who makes more money while feuding over a bright phone screen in bed.

As Cannon, 42, lays down beside Tiesi, 32, at the start of the video, he asks her if her phone screen has to be so bright. "I'm trying to sleep," Cannon tells the Selling Sunset star, who responds that she has to finish some emails before going to bed.

"I guess you making all the money," Cannon says. "Your bread, your bed."

Though Cannon tries to roll over and avoid the phone's bright light, the shine only seems to grow stronger as Tiesi spends more time on the internet. At one point, Cannon pulls out a solar panel, and the skit cuts to show news that the light was strong enough to solve the world's power crisis.

When the video returns to Cannon and Tiesi, Cannon then reaches for a mirror to deflect the light, catching fire to Tiesi's side of the room. Tiesi finally leaves her phone and jumps out of bed when she notices the flames, leaving Cannon sleeping peacefully in the darkness.

Cannon and Tiesi have been linked since January 2022, when Tiesi confirmed Cannon to be the father of her then-unborn child. Cannon and Tiesi later welcomed baby Legendary in June 2022 -- the little bundle of joy was Tiesi's first child and Cannon's eighth. Since then, Cannon has also welcomed three more children with other women.

Cannon and Tiesi spoke to ET about their unusual relationship at Legendary's first birthday party earlier this summer.

"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about -- but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," Tiesi said. "So, it's not a set schedule, we don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I'm very happy. He's very supportive."

While their arrangement is one that is outside of the norm, Tiesi maintained that it works for them.

"I don't really feel like there's anything to adjust to, because I kind of make it however I want. So, I have a nanny during the day, or like the other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, 'Nick, I need you at 7:00 p.m. I don't know what you're doing, but you'll be here at 7,' and he was there," she added. "So, I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything. It's all about just communicating and he's really accommodating, and he's very helpful. And that man has never told me no."

The jury's still out as to whether Tiesi will want more kids, though. "That's a hard one. I do and I don't. I think that for where I'm at in my career and my life right now, I just don't know how I could possibly manage another child," Tiesi said.

