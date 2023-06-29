Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday at Disneyland
The Legendary (Cannon) birthday celebrations don't stop!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's baby boy hit a major milestone over the weekend when he turned 1. The proud mom and dad marked the second round of celebrations with a fun trip to the happiest place on Earth -- Disneyland.
In snaps shared on her Instagram Story, the Selling Sunset star gave her followers a look inside her and Cannon's day at the theme park with their baby boy.
"Happy birthday @legendarylovecannon daddy and I love you @nickcannon," Tiesi wrote over a video of her, Cannon and Legendary spinning around in the teacup ride.
"First trip to Disney was a success," the model wrote over a video of her holding onto her little guy who looks around the park.
Little Legendary showed off his outfit -- which was adorned with Disney characters on the pants and a personalized T-shirt.
In more clips from the day, the Netflix star shared a sweet moment between her, Cannon and their son as they wrapped up their day.
Tiesi also shared a video of Cannon sleeping while he rode in the car next to the birthday boy.
The real estate agent also took the time to pen a sweet message to Legendary.
"My son I don't know how I ever lived without you. Happy birthday my baby," she wrote over a video of her cuddling him.
Over the weekend, the proud parents celebrated their son's birthday with family and friends during a Biggie-themed celebration.
During the party, ET spoke with the parents, who opened up about celebrating their son's special moment and the possibility of Tiesi having another baby.
"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard. I don't know," she added, referencing her son's many half-siblings. In addition to Legendary, the father of 11 shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, along with 7-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin, with ex Abby De La Rosa, Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with ex Brittany Bell, 9-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months, with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon -- whom Tiesi says is up for whatever -- was focused on making his son's first birthday special.
"The true goal is appreciating the time, and having the opportunity to be like, 'Oh, wow, I may have these thousand things this year, but I remember the moment of his first birthday, how amazing the party was, that we documented it," Cannon shared.
He continued, "And as he gets older, those baseball games or recitals -- just that we remember and appreciate. We take the time to take the pictures, we take the time to capture it the way we want to capture it."
