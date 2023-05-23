Bre Tiesi Reveals All the Plastic Surgery She's Had: 'What Haven't I Done?'
Bre Tiesi is getting real about her plastic surgery!
During an Instagram Q&A, the Selling Sunset star opened up about her various cosmetic procedures, and why she has no shame in the work she's had done.
"What all have you got done? What's your favorite treatment," one fan asked via Instagram Story questions.
The 32-year-old gladly replied: "What haven't I got done? I am down to do anything and try anything. I have had my nose done. I have had my boobs done. I've done filler, I have done Botox. I've tried literally everything. Bella, Morpheus, like I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers."
She added about her treatments, "My best friend Chloe and I are like the guinea pig for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever," she added with a smile.
Another user during the Ask Me Anything questioned if Tiesi's face inspiration is Megan Fox.
"I'm not sure what you're talking about, this is my face," she playfully said while wearing a filter of Fox's face.
Fans are becoming more familiar with Tiesi as she has joined the Oppenheim Group during this season of Selling Sunset. Prior, she was more known for her personal life, as one of the six women who are mothers of Nick Cannon's children. Together, Tiesi and Cannon share 10-month-old son, Legendary.
Ahead of the Netflix series' season 6 premiere, Tiesi spoke to ET about becoming the show's newest star.
"I think I feel pretty good," she told ET. "... I live my life outwardly and proud. This is who I am. I feel like I bring a lot to the table as a businesswoman, as a woman in general, and now as a mom, so I feel like I I show a good side."
And despite all of the drama surrounding her life on and off-camera, the real estate agent has plans to focus on being herself.
"I can't help what other people are saying, or their opinions, or how they feel, or how they react to me, or the lack of reaction," she said. "... I'm just gonna keep being me and you either hate it or love it, but I'm not going anywhere."
