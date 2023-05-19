Bre Tiesi is ready to welcome viewers into her world. ET's Brice Sander spoke with Selling Sunset's newest star, and she opened up about joining Netflix's hit reality series.

"I think I feel pretty good," she said ahead of the show's season 6 premiere. "... I live my life outwardly and proud. This is who I am. I feel like I bring a lot to the table as a businesswoman, as a woman in general, and now as a mom, so I feel like I I show a good side."

Prior to Selling Sunset, many were aware of Tiesi thanks to her private life; she shares a 10-month-old son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon, who's a dad to 12 kids with six women. Going into filming, she was prepared for "all" of the questions about her relationship that she would face.

"I feel like I was pretty prepared for it," she said. "I mean, people saying mean things is always an uneasy thing to deal with, but I expected most of it."

Even so, Tiesi said her biggest surprise from the series was "the drama that I was not ready for," much of which came from Chelsea Lazkani, who wasn't shy about criticizing Tiesi's relationship with Cannon.

"I'm not entirely sure what her overall issue is or why it's gone so far," Tiesi said of Lazkani. "... Maybe she didn't have a proper storyline, so she needed me, but I don't know. I mean, it is what it is. Those are her opinions and she's welcome to have those."

Still, from Tiesi's point of view, it all "went a little too far."

"It was a little too personal. It really attacks my family, which I feel like is off limits regardless of doing a show or not," she said. "... I think that attacking the family, especially to this level, was just not necessary."

Tiesi noted that the misconceptions people, including Lazkani, have about her relationship with Cannon don't bother her because she's "really happy" in her life.

"I'm really secure. I have a great life. I love my son and I love my partner," she said. "There's not as much going on here as people hope that there is, so we kind of let them just run with whatever they want to say."

"I keep myself accountable and I have amazing people around me and an amazing partner. I just don't really let things like that affect me, because they don't know me and I can't control how it's perceived or even how it's edited or shot or any of those things," Tiesi added. "So I just live my life. You can't live your life like that. It would kill you."

As for how Cannon feels about the show, Tiesi told ET that he hasn't watched it yet and likely won't tune in.

"He kind of knows as I was filming how things were progressing. For the most part... he's very understanding," she said. "... He might watch it, but I highly doubt it. I think it'll be more of a conversation."

On top of the drama with Lazkani, Tiesi's first season on the show was a challenge because she was still adjusting to motherhood when filming began.

"Being a new mom is is really, really hard. I have so much respect for women, especially women that are working," she said. "I went back to work at six weeks postpartum, which was probably too soon. And I was breastfeeding. So it was exhausting, mentally and physically, and then obviously the show and being sleep deprived."

Ultimately, Tiesi thinks she "managed" everything, though motherhood did cause her to "reprogram" her priorities.

"My biggest lesson I guess was that I just needed to be more present and I needed to make sure that [Legendary] remained first, even though I had all these new ventures and work has always been number one for me," she said. "I had to kind of put that on the back, which was hard, but I had to also give myself a little bit of grace with what I was going through and knowing that just loving him and being present was enough. I'm just doing the best that I can do."

As Legendary approaches his first birthday, Tiesi couldn't help but gush about her little boy.

"He's almost walking. He's taking a couple steps. He'll just look at you and laugh and sit down, which is so cute. He's starting to say a couple words," she said. "... He's really becoming a little human. I just never experienced or thought I could experience this kind of love. It's just wild to see that I created this full human and he's just so loving and sweet."

Even with all the drama that unfolded throughout her whirlwind year, Tiesi wouldn't have done anything differently.

"I can't help what other people are saying, or their opinions, or how they feel, or how they react to me, or the lack of reaction," she said. "... I'm just gonna keep being me and you either hate it or love it, but I'm not going anywhere."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.

