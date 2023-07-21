Nick Cannon Surprises One of His Kids' Mothers, Abby De La Rosa, With 3,000 Roses: See the Sweet Moment
Watch Nick Cannon Surprise Abby De La Rosa With 3,000 Red Roses
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
Al Roker Surprised After Learning This About Showering
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years of Marriage (…
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate Targeted Her 'Anger and Frustratio…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
How Gisele Bündchen and Kanye West Feel About Tom Brady and Kim …
Mariah Carey and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Jump in on Viral 'Tou…
The romance is alive and well between Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa. In fact, Cannon brought De La Rosa to happy tears as he surprised her with an epic gesture.
The duo, who share three of Cannon's 12 kids, currently serve as on-air co-hosts for Cannon's radio show, The Daily Cannon. In a clip shared from inside the studio, De La Rosa can be seen arriving for work only to be met with an eye-popping display of 3,000 red roses. Cannon, meanwhile, sits behind his microphone waiting to greet her.
The sweet moment brings De La Rosa to tears, as she gushes, "I'm really emotional right now."
Calling the moment "insane" after thanking Cannon with a quick kiss, she continues: "I'm just so grateful."
On a screen inside the studio reads a message that had their fellow co-hosts laughing. It read: "Your baby daddy could nevaaa."
Over on her Instagram page, De La Rosa offered an up close look at the floral arrangements.
"The 'Just Because' hits different. Thank you @nickcannon today was magical 😭🌹🤍✨," she wrote.
Cannon and De La Rosa celebrated their twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, turning two last month.
In November, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together, a little girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.
Cannon's brood of 12 children also includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi last July and a daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon in December, two years after the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son's First Birthday at Disneyland
Bre Tiesi on Her and Nick Cannon's Unconventional Relationship
Nick Cannon Gets Candid About His Mistakes as a Dad of 11
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zillion and Zion's 2nd Birthday
Nick Cannon's Ex Jessica White Is 'Healing' From Their Relationship