The romance is alive and well between Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa. In fact, Cannon brought De La Rosa to happy tears as he surprised her with an epic gesture.

The duo, who share three of Cannon's 12 kids, currently serve as on-air co-hosts for Cannon's radio show, The Daily Cannon. In a clip shared from inside the studio, De La Rosa can be seen arriving for work only to be met with an eye-popping display of 3,000 red roses. Cannon, meanwhile, sits behind his microphone waiting to greet her.

The sweet moment brings De La Rosa to tears, as she gushes, "I'm really emotional right now."

Calling the moment "insane" after thanking Cannon with a quick kiss, she continues: "I'm just so grateful."

On a screen inside the studio reads a message that had their fellow co-hosts laughing. It read: "Your baby daddy could nevaaa."

Over on her Instagram page, De La Rosa offered an up close look at the floral arrangements.

"The 'Just Because' hits different. Thank you @nickcannon today was magical 😭🌹🤍✨," she wrote.

Cannon and De La Rosa celebrated their twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, turning two last month.

In November, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together, a little girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

Cannon's brood of 12 children also includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi last July and a daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon in December, two years after the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen.

