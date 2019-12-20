Ten years after Brittany Murphy's sudden death, her friends are paying their respects.

Breckin Meyer, who co-starred alongside the late actress in Clueless, took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet black-and-white clip of the two and a heartfelt tribute.

"10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early," Meyer wrote. "She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit and I knew each other for years before Clueless and she was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy."

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009, after collapsing in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home. The L.A. County coroner later concluded that the actress had died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from prescription and over-the-counter medication. She was 32.

Rosario Dawson also retweeted a fan who reminded her of her sweet friendship with Murphy.

"Brittany before hashtags Murphy... #LegendsNeverDie," she wrote alongside a collage of pics of the two.

Meanwhile, ET was on the set of the 1995 teen rom-com Clueless, where we caught up with Murphy about being in the film. The rest of the cast also shared their thoughts and excitement.

Watch the flashback video below.

