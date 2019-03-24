Brittany Murphy may be gone but she's still remembered fondly by those who knew her.



On Saturday, the cast of the ‘90s classic Clueless, reunited for a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo where they shared their memories of the actress, who died in 2009 at the age of 32.



“I had to tell [writer/director] Amy [Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Alicia Silverstone, who starred as Cher Horowitz, told the audience. “She was so good.”



The 42-year-old actress also fondly remembered one of Murphy’s most famous lines from the film, in which she played the wonderfully awkward Tai Frasier: “I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive.’ It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie. It’s just, her face scrunches up so good.”

ReedPOP

Breckin Meyer, who played Travis Birkenstock, Tai's love interest, was also on hand. He gushed about the late actress’ abilities by comparing her charmingly naive character in Clueless with her hardened role in Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile.



“Ridiculously talented. Like, you see Tai, and then you watch 8 Mile, and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?'” he said.

Donald Faison, who played Murray, Dionne’s (Stacey Dash) boyfriend in the movie, added, “She could sing, she could dance.”

ReedPOP

Paul Rudd, the actor behind Cher’s ex-stepbrother in the film, also sang Murphy’s praises: “She was a sweet person, too. She was … she was just always so smiley. And sweet.”



The gang also shared photos from the convention, including a sweet image Silverstone posted of herself alongside Rudd.



“Such a sweet reunion last night at dinner with my pal #PaulRudd. I love this guy! I mean he ordered vegan for both of us,” she captioned the touching reunion photo, adding, “Swoon.”

Faison posted a photo with the group as well, captioning the image, “Rollin’ with the homies…” This is a reference to a Coolio song that is prominently featured in the movie.

As of last fall, a remake of the beloved flick has been in the works but Silverstone readily admits that she isn't involved.

“I have nothing to do with it,” she told ET last year after discussing Lupita Nyong'o's spot-on Dionne costume for Halloween. “Who knows what’s happening. I mean, I heard about it in the news.”

