Alicia Silverstone is on the hook for a sizable chunk of change following the finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

The Clueless star is responsible for paying $12,000 per month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, with the due date being the first of every month, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The pair also agreed to share joint physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, with an equal and fair custody schedule to be agreed upon by both parents.

While the date of Silverstone and Jarecki's separation is listed in the court documents as Mar. 15, 2016, the pair didn't announce their split until February of this year. Silverstone filed for divorce in May.

While the 42-year-old actress is required to pay the substantial spousal support sum for the next five years, a stipulation in the settlement states that if Jarecki, also 42, lives with a "romantic partner" for at least five months out of a 12-month period, Silverstone's financial obligation "shall immediately terminate."

And the clause extends past Jarecki's potential future romantic interests. According to the agreement, if his "housing costs" are reduced by at least 50 percent "as a result of [Jarecki] sharing a residence with any unrelated adult" for five months out of a 12-month span, Silverstone would also be free from her support payments. So, it's unlikely he'll be splitting an apartment with a roommate anytime soon.

The documents also list Dec. 7 as the official date of the termination of their marriage.

The pair started dating in 1997 and tied the knot in 2005. They later welcomed their son in May 2011.

When Silverstone filed for divorce earlier this year, the actress' rep released a statement to ET addressing the nature of their split.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," Silverstone's rep told ET. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."

According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Silverstone cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the termination of their 13-year marriage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Says Her 7-Year-Old Son Has 'Never' Taken Medicine Thanks to Being Vegan

Alicia Silverstone Would Consider Asking Ex-Husband to Get Her Pregnant Again

Alicia Silverstone Is 'Super Excited' About Dating Again But Admits It Can Be 'Confusing'

Related Gallery