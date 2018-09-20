Alicia Silverstone wishes she would’ve had another baby.

The 41-year-old actress gets candid about parenting her 7-year-old son, Bear, and her regrets about not having another child in a new interview for Working Mother.

“I’ve always wanted another kid. But I also wanted to space them out because I love being with Bear,” Silverstone shares. “They’re too delicious to have another one come along. When Bear was three-and-a-half, when I stopped breastfeeding, I started to feel like I was ready to have another baby. But it wasn’t the right time in my life, so I waited."

The Clueless star split from her husband of almost 13 years and father of her child, Christopher Jarecki, in March and filed for divorce in May. While it's not too late to have another bundle of joy, Silverstone admits that asking "Bear's dad for an assist" is not off the table.

“I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I want another little Bear too," she says. "So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I’m not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies."

Another reason she would want another baby is because Bear "was so attached, he is now fiercely independent."

"That’s another reason I want to have a baby: Bear doesn’t need me! I mean, of course he needs me, but he’s so free," she explains. "He’s always talking to people, asking if he could help them. He buses tables at restaurants. He hands things out and takes the trash back on airplanes …. One day he came to set with me for the whole day. He was doing the sound machine and the clapper. And he used to come to the theater with me when I did Broadway. He would pretend he was the stage manager, and he would help us rehearse."

Meanwhile, Silverstone acknowledges that she and Jarecki are on good terms, and do the best they can with co-parenting little Bear. One thing that they still haven't talked to their son about is them dating other people.

“He doesn’t have any idea that I’ve ever been on a date. I have talked to him about how one day Mommy and Daddy might want to find another person to be with," she says. "That was hard. We had a really deep conversation about it, where I was preparing him in case I did find a boyfriend. But I just wanted to check in on him to see how he was doing. I would say, ‘Mommy and Daddy like to live separately.’”

But above all else, Bear is her priority. “What I have learned is that you can’t do everything at the same time," she states. "You have to go inside yourself and figure out what is the most important thing to you. For me, it was my son, and I refuse to miss any of his life, even though I have other desires."

Silverstone previously opened up about being "excited" to date, but that it could be "confusing." Watch the video below to hear more of what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Is 'Super Excited' About Dating Again But Admits It Can Be 'Confusing'

Alicia Silverstone Recalls Her Son's Bizarre 'Takeaway' After Watching 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone Says She's 'Doing Great' After Filing for Divorce From Christopher Jarecki (Exclusive)

Related Gallery