Alicia Silverstone Says She's 'Doing Great' After Filing for Divorce From Christopher Jarecki (Exclusive)

It's been less than a week since Alicia Silverstone filed for divorce from her husband, musician Christopher Jarecki, and the actress says she's doing well as she moves into this new chapter in her life.

"I'm doing great," the beloved Clueless star told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the premiere of her new sitcom, American Woman, in Los Angeles on Thursday. "We love our son, [and] everything's good."

The couple, who announced that they had separated in February, share a 7-year-old son, Bear Blu.

On May 25, Silverstone officially filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The actress listed the couple's date of separation as March 15, 2016.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," the actress' rep tells ET. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous beachfront wedding ceremony at Lake Tahoe in June 2005, after dating for eight years. They welcomed their son in May 2011.

In her divorce documents, the actress also asked that the pair share joint legal and physical custody of their son. Spousal support will be pursuant to the couple's prenuptial agreement, and property will be divided at a later date.

Silverstone previously opened up to ET about parenting last year when she brought her son to the premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and when she plans on introducing him to her past movies.

"I think it will be fun when he gets older," she said. "Some things I've tried to show him and I'm like, 'Oh, it still feels [like] he's [too] young.' We're a pretty no movies and TV family, so I'm very mindful of what it is that he sees"

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Silverstone Files for Divorce From Husband Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone Says She 'Loves' the New Generation Of 'Clueless' Fans (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone Shares Photos From Hawaiian Vacation With Son Bear After Confirming Split From Husband

Related Gallery