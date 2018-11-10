News

Alicia Silverstone Says Her 7-Year-Old Son Has 'Never' Taken Medicine Thanks to Being Vegan

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
alicia_silverstone_gettyimages-682483532.jpg
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone credits her son's vegan diet for keeping him healthy. 

The former Clueless star recently shared that her 7-year-old son, Bear, has "never" gotten sick or taken medicine. She thinks it's all due to their vegan lifestyle. 

“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” Silverstone told Page Six. “He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like, ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”

Silverstone herself has been vegan for over two decades. The 42-year-old actress changed her diet when she was 21 years old, and has continued to advocate for veganism since, even writing a vegan cookbook in 2009. 

View this post on Instagram

On the road to Hana. The feeling I have being with Bear on our adventure is so giddy...divine...so free and I feel so lucky to have carved out this time for us to just be. And being his mom, caring for him, is so sweet and lovely. Sand, rain, all of it. Beach walks at night, paddle boarding on the Hanalei River. The drive from Hanalei to Ke’e Beach-it has a wild and moody feeling. Anini Beach is so calm and nice to swim in with good vibes from the people hanging there. We stopped at the St. Regis for a quick look-the view there is so epic and beautiful...we met some lovely friends and decided to return the next night for some hot tub in the rain action ..chasing kids and hopping back and forth between tub and pools. The oceanside path that runs along the Coconut Coast. So pretty. All with my little man Bear. When he is tired at bedtime he is so insanely cute and has so many stories, thoughts and ideas. I want to savor these nights. I'm a naughty mommy for staying up late cozy in bed chatting and storying with him.

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on

In a June interview with Redbook, Silverstone explained that she wasn't overly strict with Bear's vegan diet.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Alicia Silverstone's 6-Year-Old Son Won't Be Watching Her Movies Anytime Soon

EXCLUSIVE: Why Alicia Silverstone's 6-Year-Old Son Won't Be Watching Her Movies Anytime Soon

"I'm really open to Bear being a little bit flexible out in the world. When he is with other kids who are eating regular pizza -- if there's no vegan pizza, I want him to have the pizza," she said. "I know other vegans might not agree with that or think it's acceptable, but I don't care. I just try to always make sure that at some point in the day he gets some brown rice in him, some greens, and some beans. And if he does that, I feel good. You do the best you can."

"I hope most that he sees that Mommy's passionate about life, and maybe that will inspire him to find his passion in life and live it to the fullest," she added. 

The American Woman star shares Bear with her ex, Christopher Jarecki, whom she split with earlier this year. Silverstone filed for divorce in May. See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Alicia Silverstone Would Consider Asking Ex-Husband to Get Her Pregnant Again

Alicia Silverstone Is 'Super Excited' About Dating Again But Admits It Can Be 'Confusing'

Alicia Silverstone Recalls Her Son's Bizarre 'Takeaway' After Watching 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone Says She's 'Doing Great' After Filing for Divorce From Husband Christopher Jarecki (Exclusi

Related Gallery