Alicia Silverstone credits her son's vegan diet for keeping him healthy.

The former Clueless star recently shared that her 7-year-old son, Bear, has "never" gotten sick or taken medicine. She thinks it's all due to their vegan lifestyle.

“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” Silverstone told Page Six. “He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like, ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”

Silverstone herself has been vegan for over two decades. The 42-year-old actress changed her diet when she was 21 years old, and has continued to advocate for veganism since, even writing a vegan cookbook in 2009.

In a June interview with Redbook, Silverstone explained that she wasn't overly strict with Bear's vegan diet.

"I'm really open to Bear being a little bit flexible out in the world. When he is with other kids who are eating regular pizza -- if there's no vegan pizza, I want him to have the pizza," she said. "I know other vegans might not agree with that or think it's acceptable, but I don't care. I just try to always make sure that at some point in the day he gets some brown rice in him, some greens, and some beans. And if he does that, I feel good. You do the best you can."

"I hope most that he sees that Mommy's passionate about life, and maybe that will inspire him to find his passion in life and live it to the fullest," she added.

The American Woman star shares Bear with her ex, Christopher Jarecki, whom she split with earlier this year. Silverstone filed for divorce in May. See more in the video below.

