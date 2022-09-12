Brett Goldstein Defies 'Don't Swear' Directive After Emmy Win for 'Ted Lasso'
Emmys 2022: Brett Goldstein (Full Backstage Interview)
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Describes Dynamic Between Si…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
'Sister Wives': Christine Calls Kody 'Cowardly' for Not Ending T…
Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Engagement to Fiancée Audra Mari (Exclu…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Rachael Ray Reveals She Built Her Home in Italy Over Zoom (Exclu…
The Queen's Corgis | Spilling the Royal Tea
Patrick Dempsey’s Kids ‘Freaked Out’ Over His Silver Hair Transf…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
Britney Spears' Son Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Her in 6 Months
Pete Davidson Talks Importance of Therapy and ‘The King of State…
'Sister Wives' Premiere: Kody's Reveals Biggest Fear About Chris…
Kris Jenner Addresses Kardashian Scandals By Taking a Lie Detect…
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
Queen Elizabeth's Death: What's Next From Prince William and Pri…
Anna Kendrick Talks Casting Her Own Love Interests on ‘Love Life…
Brett Goldstein scores again! For the second consecutive year, the Ted Lasso star is victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.
The 42-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, took the stage and vowed he wouldn't swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. He told the audience that because he did swear, his speech didn't air in the UK and his parents never saw it. With that in mind, he was thankful for the second chance. And he dropped a few swear words anyway, which got muted during the broadcast. The stunt had everyone rolling!
"I'm going to try not to swear," he said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you to the academy and Apple, thank you to Jason and Phil and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly for creating this magical thing and letting me a little part of it. I would never take it for granted. It's incredible. To the cast, my fellow nominees, the hardest part about being in Ted Lasso is being in a take and not ruining it by saying, 'God, you're good.'"
"I was told not to swear," he continued. "My family never got to hear me say this thank you for this second chance mom, dad [muted]. I'm so sorry. Thank you very much. Thank you."
Goldstein told the Sunday Times earlier this year that, as far as the Ted Lasso writers are concerned, the upcoming third season will be the show's last, ending with its series finale.
"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," Goldstein shared, later joking, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."
Goldstein beat out Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mandy Moore on 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub and Missing Her Co-Stars
Dwayne Johnson Shares Why He Turned Down Hosting the Emmys (Exclusive)
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Zendaya Scores Three Emmy Nominations for ‘Euphoria’ Season 2
Emmys 2022: 'Abbott Elementary' Cast React to Historic Nominations
Emmys 2022: Barack Obama Gets His First Nomination