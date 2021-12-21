Brett Oppenheim Reveals He and Tina Louise Split
Another Oppenheim is single.
Hours after Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim it was revealed that they broke up, Brett Oppenheim shared that he's newly single. The Selling Sunset star and co-owner of Oppenheim Group had been dating Tina Louise, and shared that he is no longer in a relationship during an Instagram Q&A about real estate.
One of the questions he received was "Are you single?" to which he replied: "OK, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it."
"As of very recently, actually, yes," he added.
Brett and Tina appear to have made their relationship Instagram official in April, when they took a vacation to Mexico. Their romance was not part of the Netflix reality show. However, the Australian model did appear in a handful of season 4 scenes.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chrishell and Jason called it quits, five months after going public with their romance. The pair made their relationship official in late July when the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a series of PDA-filled vacation photos on Instagram.
Jason later confirmed their relationship in a statement to ET at the time, expressing, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
Both Jason and Chrishell have since spoken out about their breakup, with the real estate mogul sharing that while they are no longer together, "we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another."
He also wrote that their breakup was a result of having "different wants regarding a family."
Chrishell confirmed the reason in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing that she hopes to have children one day.
"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she wrote in part, before concluding, "And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."
For more on their relationship and split, see below.
