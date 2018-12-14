In case you didn’t know, Brett Young is a total romantic!

The 37-year-old country star revealed to ET that he performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” at his November wedding to longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills.

“I was so choked up trying to sing that I started messing up words,” Young told ET Live’s Cassie DiLaura and Melicia Johnson.

Lucky for him, Young also had some famous friends there to entertain 200 of the twosome’s closest family and friends at their Palm Springs, California, wedding.

“I hope it was as forgettable for them as it was for me,” Young joked. “I cut the song short… I was like, ‘You know that was Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw and Luke Combs… focus on that!’”

The couple may have only just tied the knot last month, but after over a decade of knowing each other, they are ready to start a family soon.

“I hope that when it’s time for me to be a dad, I am able to take from the kind of parents [my Mom and Dad] were,” the “Here Tonight” singer revealed. “I hope that the kind of dad that I am is a little different than the personality I show in my work life.”

In the meantime, Young has his hands full with his fur baby, Oscar, a Pomeranian-Chihuahua, Corgi mix. The two will ring in 2019 together on New Year’s Day at the AKC National Championship Dog Show.

Soon after, Young will gear up to head out on the road this spring with Kelsea Ballerini on her Miss Me More Tour.

“It’s a great pairing,” Young said. “We first got to go out on tour last year together [with Lady Antebellum]… She’s such a sweetheart and so talented.”

While the idea of writing and recording together hasn’t come up yet between the two singers, Young hopes it will happen soon.

The country crooner is no stranger to collaborations as his latest album, Ticket to LA, features DeGraw on the track “Chapters,” which the guest-star also co-wrote. The song talks about the Southern California native’s childhood and also how his dreams of playing professional baseball were shattered, which he says has been one of his biggest life lessons.

“When the dream that you’ve chased for so long doesn’t work out, you think you have to stop dreaming,” Young said. “I think it’s OK if a dream changes or changes shape, but you know I think the biggest lesson I learned is always keep dreaming. Always keep chasing that dream that you’re most passionate about.”

As for right now, the singer is wrapping up a run of headlining shows as part of CMT on Tour: Here Tonight.

“I hope people feel connected,” Young said about his sophomore album, which debuted on Dec. 7. “I hope we spent enough time picking songs and writing songs for a record that people can relate to. Part of writing songs and doing this is letting people into your life a little bit. It is happier because I’m happier. I’m newly married and I’m in a different place in my life."

Don’t worry, though! Despite being happily married, the musician reassured ET that he will continue to write and release sad ballads, like his 2017 hit, “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me,” fans all know and love from him.

“We never want to do one whole record of 13 songs that are sappy and ridiculously happy that make a bunch of single people want to puke,” Young joked, adding: “Left to my own devices, it’s a bottle of whiskey and a sad song I’m writing every night.”

