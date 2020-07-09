Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise are out together again! On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor and the 39-year-old Australian model were spotted on their second lunch date at Los Angeles' Sugar Taco, the vegan Mexican restaurant that Louise co-owns. The sighting came nearly two months after Green and his wife, Megan Fox, announced their split.

The pair looked cozy during their outing, which also included a stop at Boba Cafe. Green, wearing khakis, a blue button-up shirt and a mask, was seen with his arm around Louise, who sported a strapless pink dress.

Louise also got in on the PDA, sweetly touching Green's shoulder as they walked outside.

Green and Louise were first seen together last month, when they had lunch at Sugar Taco before leaving together in Green's car.

Prior to Green's outings with Louise, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was spotted having lunch with model Courtney Stodden.

When TMZ caught up with the actor, he denied that he was dating either woman.

"Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk when the pictures were taken," Green said, before addressing a video of him that Stodden posted the same day he stepped out with Louise.

"The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch -- knowing that it would create problems for Tina and for myself, having three kids -- it kind of sucks," he said. "It was just disappointing, but I don't want to bash Courtney. I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices."

Fox and Green confirmed their split in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Since their split, Fox has been seen with Machine Gun Kelly.

Watch the video below for more on Green.

