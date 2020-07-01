Brian Austin Green is enjoying his outings as a newly single man. The 46-year-old actor, who recently split from his wife, Megan Fox, was spotted out and about on Tuesday in Los Angeles with Australian Maxim model Tina Louise.

The pair were seen eating at the vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco, which Louise is a co-owner of, before leaving together in Green's car. Louise also shared an Instagram Story video of the pair's giant plate of nachos.

TMZ cameras caught the two trying to get into the locked restaurant, and followed Green and Louise down the street.

"You know I'm not going to talk about it," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told the photographer.

When asked if he had any advice for single guys, Green simply replied, "Yeah, wear masks."

This latest outing comes after Green was seen having lunch with model Courtney Stodden in mid-June. Coincidentally, Stodden posted a video on Tuesday evening of herself and a shirtless Green talking to someone named Ashley.

"9021 now I kn0w... 🤟🏻," she captioned the clip.

"Hey, Ashley! Here's 90210. I've never seen him, I don't know who this is," Stodden says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Fox has been dating her former co-star, Machine Gun Kelly. The couple were seen arriving at LAX airport on Saturday after a weekend getaway.

Fox and Green confirmed their split in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green opened up about the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly on his podcast in May. "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I've never met him," he said of the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point."

Here's more on Green and Fox post-split.

