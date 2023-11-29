Even after all these years, the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is still supporting one another. In September, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, and Jennie Garth reunited in Tampa, Florida, for 90s Con.

One of the more moving moments of the reunion was when Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh in the series, teared up upon receiving a standing ovation from fans. The 52-year-old actress is currently battling stage 4 cancer and recently told People magazine that it has spread to her bones.

"Thank you so much," an emotional Doherty said as tears fell down her face. "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."

Shannen Doherty at 90s Con - Adrian Ruiz

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Doherty's co-stars at the event, and Green, who played David Silver on 90210, was quick to praise her.

"She's strong, she's honest, she just perseveres. She gets through whatever's going on and even if it's hard she will share that," Green said of Doherty, who often posts about her cancer battle on social media. "I think it benefits people that are around her to see somebody going through a difficult situation and still keeping her head up."

The actress has been open about her cancer journey for years now. She was first diagnosed in 2015, and the following year, she revealed that she underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in 2017.

Then in an interview with Good Morning America in 2020, Doherty revealed that her cancer had returned and was stage 4, which means that it spread from its original location.

Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty - Adrian Ruiz

Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, and Jennie Garth - Adrian Ruiz

One person who was greatly missed at the 90210 panel at 90s Con was Luke Perry, who portrayed Dylan McKay in the series. The actor died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

When asked if they feel his spirit when they're all together, Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh, shared, "I think we feel like there's one piece missing all the time."

Carteris, who took on the role of Andrea Zuckerman, said she enjoys hearing stories of others who had great experiences with Perry. "Somebody told me about when they were on an airplane, Luke always brought a balloon with him so if there was a crying baby, he would go and blow the balloon up and entertain the baby so the baby would stop [crying]. And I thought that was a really Luke thing. That was kind of a sweet thing."

She continued, "Luke was the kind of person who could be big and could be small at the same time. I think that he was really out there and he loved it, but he also wanted a really private life. ...I think that Luke searched to be very authentic for himself. ...It was sad when Luke died so young. It was hard."

Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the show, started to get emotional talking about her bond with her 90210 co-stars.

"I'm getting a little teary-eyed. These are very special people to me and I've always said I'd do anything if one of them called me and needed something," she said. "I would be there in a heartbeat. These are bonds that you don't really develop with most people. We go way back."

Ziering, who portrayed Steve Sanders, shared a similar sentiment. "It's great to be able to have worked so closely together at a formative age where we were kind of like family back then. We would bump heads but I think we all had a level of professionalism that was necessary to make the show as impactful as it was," he told ET. "Everyone had a job, everyone had an oar in the water and everyone pulled really hard. We did something that crossed over the boarders. Not just here in the United States but just about every country in the world. Being here with all the fans right now it's been life-changing. ...It's so flattering and I'm so happy to be part of a project that continues to touch people in a positive way and to be able to share it with these knuckleheads is the best thing ever."

Beverly Hills, 90210 was created by Spelling's late father, Aaron Spelling, and ran for 10 seasons from October 1990 to May 2000.

RELATED CONTENT: