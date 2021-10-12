Logan Roy is in the building.

Acclaimed actor Brian Cox donned the perfect face mask for the Succession season 3 premiere, held at American Museum of Natural History in New York on Tuesday. The 75-year-old Emmy-winning actor and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, rocked masks that read "#TeamLogan F*ck Off," which quotes his brash and ruthless character's famous line.

"It was a good mask. It was my manager who came up with that idea," Cox told ET's Rachel Smith. "So yeah, it was a bit of a shock."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the hit HBO show is back for season 3 -- yet Cox shared that the postponement "didn't feel that long."

"No, it didn't really because of the excitement and I think by the time we settled down it was, 'Oh yes, we're going to be starting,'" he said, adding that his cast is "a great bunch, a fantastic bunch and I just feel that everyday is something new and exciting."

The show had a great season 2 run, taking home seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama. As for raising the stakes with the new episodes, Cox said, "We really just followed it's natural course, at least the writers just take the idea…The last season set up so many incredible ideas. It's like baking a huge cake. They get down to it and that's what they've been doing."

Newcomers this season include Alexander Skarsgård, Adrien Brody and Sanaa Lathan. Cox teased that Logan gets to "rumble a bit" with the new gentlemen.

Jeremy Strong also told ET about working with Brody, telling ET on the red carpet, "Fantastic, amazing, he's one of the great actors. Wonderful guy, brilliant actor. I loved working with him." He also noted that Brody is a "great part of the season and I'm excited for you to see."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The cast of the critically acclaimed show was all in attendance with Sarah Snook, Arian Moayed, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck posing for pics with producer Jeremy Strong at the event.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Snook, who portrays Shiv, couldn't have been more excited to reunite with her on-screen family telling ET, "We were waiting two years to start shooting it, so to have this and to have it coming out and seeing what we created [is exciting]."

"We are proud that we managed to do it in the midst of the pandemic," she added. "But seeing a couple of episodes I'm like, 'Oh man, I'm so excited!'"

The season 2 finale saw Kendall (Strong) giving a scathing press conference that exposed Logan (Cox) and threatened his position as both CEO and patriarch. According to HBO, after being ambushed, Logan is "in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Season 3 of Successionpremieres Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

