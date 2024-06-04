Brian Kelley says Florida Georgia Line fans can lay back and relax -- because he wasn't throwing shade at his former bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, in his latest single, "Kiss My Boots."

Kelley spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday before the kickoff of CMA Fest at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday and cleared the air around the speculation that the song was a callout to his former bandmate.

"No, this song was inspired by a ton of different people," Kelley says. "And what I love, the reason I put this song out, is for people to make it their own. I think that's where the most power of a song and art is because you know somebody can see a painting and hear a song and think one thing, and then a group over here can totally think the other."

Brian Kelley clears up rumors that Kiss My Boots is about former Florida Georgia Line bandmate Tyler Hubbard. - Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Fans were quick to question if Kelley was sending subliminal messages to his former bandmate with the lyrics, "I'm crankin' Hank, drinkin' Jack, airin' out the past / Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don't know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here's a middle finger to you through a song."

Kelley tells ET, he gets it, but there is a laundry list of other people that he would rather have kiss his boots -- and he knows his fans have one too.

"I totally get how people have definitely tried to frame that," he adds. "I'm just really proud of that song as a songwriter, as an artist. I admire artists that put different kind of songs out there that maybe have a little attitude and show that life isn't always perfect. You go through things and here's a song that people can make their anthem."

Kelley and Hubbard shocked fans in 2022, when they told fans at the Minnesota State Fair that they had just witnessed their last show. According to both of the former members, Kelley was the one who initiated the split. In January 2023, Hubbard told ET that the decision came as a surprise to him.

Brian Kelley's new album 'Tennessee Truths' is out now. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

"I've probably said this before and, you know, for those that don't know, my goal was for everything to move forward, to have, you know, solo outlets and still continue to push FGL and really honor all of our artistry and keep it in the family, and obviously it didn't turn out that way," Kelley says. "And that's OK. We're both really focused on our solo careers and trying to challenge ourselves and at the end of the day, I know we're both having a really good time seeing what we can do, testing ourselves and pushing ourselves and connecting with the fans in a different way, right? I'm proud of both of us."

When it comes to an FGL reunion, Kelley says "you never know," as he and Hubbard are still in communication with each other.

"We've been texting back and forth, you know, talking about, you know, FGL House and different things that have come up," Kelley tells ET. "But the end of the day, my album just came out, his album just came out right before mine, so I know we've both been flying by the seat of our pants trying to get press and do shows and both in a very busy season. I know he's crushing it. I'm proud of him, I wish nothing but the best for him and like you said, fans were heartbroken over FGL, so was I."

He adds, "I see people comment all the time like, 'You should do a song with Tyler Hubbard.' I'm like we got five, six albums out, you know, nice little catalog for people to check out. I hold that same sentiment. You never know what can happen and crazier things have happened and so I hold out hope too."

In the meantime, Kelley is focused on his new music on his latest album, Tennessee Truth -- where the title, the songs, and Kelley's Tennessee roots speak for themselves.

Brian Kelley will take the stage at this year's CMA Fest. - Catherine Powell/Getty Images

"I took my time with this record," Kelley tells ET. "I wrote eight out of the 12 songs. I have quite a few Tennessee truths and I just thought that was a really cool title. I obviously took that title from 'Kiss My Boots' and just wanted a record title that was different, that wasn't just a song title. And I have a lot of Tennessee roots."

He adds, "I'm just doing what I've always done and putting my life in music and hope people can relate to it and it resonates with them."

When it comes to this weekend's CMA Fest, the "How We're Livin'" crooner is looking forward to making his appearance at the venue with the boys in the band.

"I'm just gonna bring me and the boys and the band," Kelley says about what fans can expect. "We're gonna bring a lot of energy and just put together a nice little set that's fun. Maybe bring it down for a moment or two, give em' a break. But we're just gonna bring the heat and have a great time. Sunday's gonna be an amazing day, hopefully the weather holds up. But this venue right here, this setting right on the river, is such a legendary place to play. I've never done it. It's my first time doing this and I'm just really excited to be running around this stage."

Kelley will be performing on the CMA Fest’s Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 9. His latest album, Tennessee Truth, is out now. The singer is in good company as Megan Moroney, Breland, Gavin DeGraw and Lauren Alaina are also set to perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage as well.

RELATED CONTENT: