On your marks, get set, bake! The Great British Bake-Off (or The Great British Baking Show depending on where you're watching) has announced a new presenter following January's news that Sandi Toksvig has exited the show. Joining Noel Fielding in the tent will be Bridesmaids actor Matt Lucas.

The 46-year-old British comedian teamed up with Fielding for a video introducing himself to the GBBO team.

"If my mum came along, she would just follow me around going, 'Matt, don't eat that! Matt don't, I'm serious, don't!'" he quipped.

Lucas then tried his hand reading out some lines, reciting, "On your marks," with Noel chiming in, "Get set!" and Matt giving a very subdued, "Bake."

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBOpic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Judge Prue Leith took to Twitter following the news of Lucas' casting, tweeting, "So excited to be working with @RealMattLucas, the combination of him and @noelfielding11, will we stop laughing long enough to get any filming done??!!!"

So excited to be working with @RealMattLucas, the combination of him and @noelfielding11 , will we stop laughing long enough to get any filming done??!!! 🤣 https://t.co/z7vvsOY4Xp — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) March 11, 2020

Fellow judge Paul Hollywood added, "I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, he’s a fantastic addition to the team and I can’t wait to start working with him."

I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, he’s a fantastic addition to the team and I can’t wait to start working with him. https://t.co/YILgpkPCcj — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) March 11, 2020

Toksvig first announced her exit from the popular British baking competition in January, revealing that she was leaving the series after three seasons to focus on her other work. Prior seasons of The Great British Bake-Off are currently streaming on Netflix.

