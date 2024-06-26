A pair of Bridgerton co-stars seem to be heating things up in real life!

Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips -- who made his debut as Lord Alfred Debling on the recent third season of the Netflix drama -- appeared to confirm relationship rumors during a recent outing in Sussex, England.

The pair shared a cute PDA moment last week in photos obtained by ET on Wednesday. Carter planted a kiss on Phillips' neck as they took a casual stroll in sweats -- a far cry from their stuffy Regency garb on the romance series. The co-stars have reportedly moved in together in real life.

'Bridgerton' co-stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips shared a cute PDA moment during a casual stroll in Sussex on June 22. - SplashNews.com

Lord Debling joined Bridgerton in season 3 as a possible love interest for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), the younger sister of Carter's character.

While the co-stars have yet to publicly address their relationship, they did join Carter's parents -- The Crown actress Imelda Staunton and Downton Abbey star Jim Carter -- at the Wonka premiere in London last November.

'Bridgerton's Sam Phillips joined his rumored girlfriend Bessie Carter and her parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, at the 'Wonka' premiere in November 2023. - Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Part 2 of Bridgerton's third season premiered earlier this month, giving fans the long-awaited happy ending between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) -- though Phillips' real-life love story may help soften the heartbreak for Lord Debling.

And while fans loved Coughlan and Newton's chemistry on screen and during the season 3 press tour, the new leading man stepped out with his rumored girlfriend, Antonia Roumelioti, after the show's midseason premiere in London.

When ET spoke to Coughlan about the upcoming season, she opened up about kissing Newton, her real-life pal, for the show.

"Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, 'Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.' And then season 3 come on and we were like, 'Oh god,' and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend," Coughlin told ET. "They were babies in the first season... It was very intimidating to step in that mantle of the romantic."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

