When it comes to the haters, Bridgerton sisters-in-law stick together. Case in point: Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

Amid ongoing discourse about Coughlan's body, Ashley reportedly addressed the body shaming the lead of Bridgerton's third season has faced.

"Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that," Ashley said during a press conference at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 15, per People, "but I really don't think that she's allowing that to bother her."

Coughlan -- who has starred as Penelope Featherington for all seasons of the hit Netflix Regency era romance series based on Julia Quinn's book series -- has been the subject of widespread attention since the highly anticipated new season debuted in May with four episodes and resumed the following month. The new season, which focused on Featherington's finally requited romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), featured the actors in multiple steamy scenes, one of which included nudity and marked Bridgerton's longest sex scene yet.

Despite whatever critics have to say, Ashley -- who stars opposite the actress as Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton's wife -- made it clear Coughlan's star power is burning brightly.

"She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well," she said.

Continue Ashley's praise, "I think Nicola is just absolutely flying... She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone -- especially women -- all over the world."

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton pose together at a Bridgerton event in Italy. - Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

"And I'm inspired by her as well," she noted. "She's also a really kind human being, and I think that's such a universal language that people can relate to."

Many fans have rallied around Coughlan, especially when she called herself a member of the "perfect breast community."

During a Q&A at a Bridgerton screening in Dublin, Ireland, in early June, a person referred to her as "very brave" for the role.

"You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type -- women with perfect breasts," Coughlan responded.

As some in the audience laughed, cheered, and applauded, she continued, "We do not see ourselves as good enough. I am very proud as a member of the perfect breast community.... I hope you enjoy seeing them."

She has also previously said that her decision to be "very naked" on camera was not only her choice, but also her idea.

"It just felt like the biggest 'f**k you' to all the conversation surrounding my body," she told Stylist. "It was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f**king hot I looked!'"

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: