Nicola Coughlan is embracing her inner Lady Whistledown and clearing up some Bridgerton fan theories. The 37-year-old actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, took to the comments section of one of her recent Instagram posts to respond to a fan who noticed one particular Post-It note in the mirror of the hair and makeup room where Coughlan snapped a pic of her co-star Luke Newton.

Behind Newton, who plays Coughlan's on-screen love interest Colin Bridgerton on the popular Netflix TV adaptation, is a yellow Post-It note that reads, "SOPHIE."

Fans who follow the popular Regency romance book series, written by Julia Quinn, were quick to assume that the "Sophie" in question was a reference to Sophie Beckett, the woman that Benedict Bridgerton eventually marries in the books. Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in the series.

One commenter wrote on Coughlan's post, "SOPHIE?!? 👀," but Coughlan was quick to reply and set the record straight.

"@iamggalabova lolll no that’s @sophie.burton.33's makeup station!!" she shared.

Of course, after part one of season 3 of Bridgerton dropped on May 16, fans are eagerly awaiting part two, which is set to come out on June 13.

Colin and Penelope's romance has been the focal point of this season putting Coughlan and Newton's adorable friendship at the forefront of everyone's minds. The co-stars spoke with ET back in February about their on-screen chemistry and their characters' evolution.

"They were babies in the first season," Coughlan told ET of Penelope and Colin. "It was very intimidating to step in that mantle of the romantic."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Newton agreed, but said that counting Coughlan as a real-life friend made their new job easier.

"I feel like there's always that question being asked of, is it easier to do the intimacy scenes or the more romantic scenes with someone who is your friend of four years or someone you just met for one day? I can safely say it's easier with a friend," he said. "There really is that sort of support."

"It's scary going in, but then, thankfully, we have a really good relationship, so we can talk about it, and we can laugh about it when we need to," Coughlan added. "It made it scary, but a lot better."

Bridgerton season 3, part two drops June 13 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: